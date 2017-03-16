Festive ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Almost a year after the floodwaters ravaged the small town of Clendenin, there's still much to be done to get the community completely back on its feet. But just this week, dozens of young volunteers from Mississippi and New York kicked off their summer vacations by lending a lot of helping hands. In the days of video games and smart phones, it is refreshing to see young people donating their time and volunteering to help a community in need.
Almost a year after the floodwaters ravaged the small town of Clendenin, there's still much to be done to get the community completely back on its feet. But just this week, dozens of young volunteers from Mississippi and New York kicked off their summer vacations by lending a lot of helping hands. In the days of video games and smart phones, it is refreshing to see young people donating their time and volunteering to help a community in need.
City leaders in Huntington are in the early stages of creating a food truck ordinance. Food truck owners want to be a part of the conversation.
City leaders in Huntington are in the early stages of creating a food truck ordinance. Food truck owners want to be a part of the conversation.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.
Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.
The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.
The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.
Police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father’s arms.
Police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father’s arms.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
A tip from a couple who had been held hostage by escaped Georgia inmates and help from armed citizens led to their capture Thursday night.
A tip from a couple who had been held hostage by escaped Georgia inmates and help from armed citizens led to their capture Thursday night.