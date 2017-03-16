Braxton County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Braxton County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation

Posted: Updated:
By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
Connect

Braxton County Comissioner George Skidmore has confirmed that Prosecutor Kelly McLaughlin has resigned from their position.

McLaughlin's resignation was announced during a special meeting earlier this morning.

In the meantime, Braxton County Assistant Prosecutor William McCourt has been appointed to the position for the next 30 days.

When asked why McLaughlin resigned, officials declined to comment.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Overcharges cited in West Virginia broadband project

    Overcharges cited in West Virginia broadband project

    Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.

    Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.

  • Another Ohio city lifts its ban on growing medical marijuana

    Another Ohio city lifts its ban on growing medical marijuana

    Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.

    Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.

  • House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:33:19 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:43:57 GMT
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • West Virginia Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges

    West Virginia Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:25:40 GMT

    Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.

    Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.