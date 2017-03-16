New Weirton ordinance targets drug users - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New Weirton ordinance targets drug users

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) - The city of Weirton will make it a crime to appear in public under the influence of drugs.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2mS67Jj) the ordinance passed in an emergency reading on Monday by a 7-0 vote of the Weirton City Council, establishing a charge of "appearing in a public place or automobile in a drug induced condition."

City Attorney Vince Gurrera says the ordinance was developed because of an increase in incidents in which people have been found to be in a drug-induced condition while in public. He says the charge can be equated to a public intoxication charge, but for drugs instead of alcohol.

A conviction of the charge carries a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail.

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.