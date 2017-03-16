New Weirton ordinance targets drug users

WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) - The city of Weirton will make it a crime to appear in public under the influence of drugs.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2mS67Jj) the ordinance passed in an emergency reading on Monday by a 7-0 vote of the Weirton City Council, establishing a charge of "appearing in a public place or automobile in a drug induced condition."

City Attorney Vince Gurrera says the ordinance was developed because of an increase in incidents in which people have been found to be in a drug-induced condition while in public. He says the charge can be equated to a public intoxication charge, but for drugs instead of alcohol.

A conviction of the charge carries a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail.

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.