House fire breaks out in Huntington and shuts down road

Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...
Metro Dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle shortly after 9:30 Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 Block of Campbells Creek Dr. in Kanawha County. There was a small rock slide near the Dairy Winkle, and a man was trying to remove some of the debris from the road when he was struck by a vehicle and sustained injuries to his hand and arm.
ELKVIEW, WV - Dispatchers tell 13 News that all northbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 9 have been shut down due to a vehicle fire. The fire was reported at approximately 1:20 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Pinch Fire Department is responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
The Latest on the crash of an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.
The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.
Police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father’s arms.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
