Suspect arrested for Target burglaries in Kanawha County

The South Charleston Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to two Target store burglaries that took place in December 2016.

Police say that Michael J. Jordan was arrested for burglarizing the Target locations in South Charleston and Barboursville with other suspects.

According to police, on Dec. 7th, 2016, Jordan was seen with two other suspects breaking the glass case in the electronics section before escaping with several thousand dollars worth of items.

Then, on Dec. 20th, 2016, SCPD officers were alert that the Target in Barboursville was broken into by multiple suspects.

That same day, an informant told police the identity of Jordan, along with other suspects, after hearing them discuss plans to rob the Barboursville Target.

The three remaining suspects were identified as Nicholas Sells, Jason Jordan, and an unknown fourth party only known as "Buck."

All information provided to the SCPD was verified by the Barboursville Police Department.

After obtaining a warrant, police were then able to locate Jordan at his residence in Hansford.

Police found stolen electronics at the residence that were stolen from the Target robberies.

Jordan was arraigned in Magistrate Court earlier today.

He is facing felony charges, including breaking and entering and burglary.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining suspects, you're asked to contact South Charleston Police Department Detectives at 304-744-5951.