Suspect arrested for Target burglaries in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect arrested for Target burglaries in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:

The South Charleston Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to two Target store burglaries that took place in December 2016.

Police say that Michael J. Jordan was arrested for burglarizing the Target locations in South Charleston and Barboursville with other suspects.

According to police, on Dec. 7th, 2016, Jordan was seen with two other suspects breaking the glass case in the electronics section before escaping with several thousand dollars worth of items. 

Then, on Dec. 20th, 2016, SCPD officers were alert that the Target in Barboursville was broken into by multiple suspects. 

That same day, an informant told police the identity of Jordan, along with other suspects, after hearing them discuss plans to rob the Barboursville Target.

The three remaining suspects were identified as Nicholas Sells, Jason Jordan, and an unknown fourth party only known as "Buck."

All information provided to the SCPD was verified by the Barboursville Police Department.

After obtaining a warrant, police were then able to locate Jordan at his residence in Hansford.

Police found stolen electronics at the residence that were stolen from the Target robberies. 

Jordan was arraigned in Magistrate Court earlier today.

He is facing felony charges, including breaking and entering and burglary.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining suspects, you're asked to contact South Charleston Police Department Detectives at 304-744-5951.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Mason County Deputies Search For Escapee

    Mason County Deputies Search For Escapee

    Saturday, June 17 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-06-17 19:30:43 GMT

    Om Friday, June 16th, Andrew Scott Dowler, Cut off his home confinement bracelet and is on the run. Mason County Deputies believe Dowler is still in the area. Dowler is 22 years of age and stands  5'11, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Mason County Deputies or call 911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Om Friday, June 16th, Andrew Scott Dowler, Cut off his home confinement bracelet and is on the run. Mason County Deputies believe Dowler is still in the area. Dowler is 22 years of age and stands  5'11, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Mason County Deputies or call 911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Saturday, June 17 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-06-17 16:46:27 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.

  • Man Arrested On Burglary And Domestic Violence Charges

    Man Arrested On Burglary And Domestic Violence Charges

    Saturday, June 17 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-06-17 16:15:00 GMT

    A Scarbro man has been arrested in connection with a residential burglary as well as domestic violence offenses. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this arrest: At approximately 3:30 pm on Friday, June 16, 2017 Deputy L.A. Clay of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy David Hundley, age 40, of Scarbro. 

    A Scarbro man has been arrested in connection with a residential burglary as well as domestic violence offenses. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this arrest: At approximately 3:30 pm on Friday, June 16, 2017 Deputy L.A. Clay of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy David Hundley, age 40, of Scarbro. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:43:57 GMT
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...

  • West Virginia Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges

    West Virginia Music Teacher Faces Sexual Assault Charges

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:25:40 GMT

    Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.

    Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.