A.G. Urges Legislature To Strengthen State’s Fight Against Medic - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A.G. Urges Legislature To Strengthen State’s Fight Against Medicaid Fraud

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON, W.Va — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauds the Senate Government Organization Committee for advancing legislation that will allow the state to more vigorously combat Medicaid fraud.

The Attorney General now urges the full Senate and House to pass the legislation, Senate Bill 500, indicating their approval will bring West Virginia in line with aggressive Medicaid Fraud Control Units across the nation.

“My office has a proven track record of success in combating disability and consumer fraud,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office will focus that same energy in combating Medicaid fraud, the result of which can lead to a more competitive tax code and greater economic development to help West Virginia reach her full potential.”

The legislation would move West Virginia’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit from the State Department of Health and Human Resources to the Attorney General’s Office.

Nationally, 43 of the 50 such units are operated by state attorneys general.

In September 2013, a performance update compiled by the Legislative Auditor revealed 171 backlogged referrals within West Virginia’s unit, with 23 of those cases dated as far back as five years.

The Attorney General contends his office is best positioned to fix those deficiencies and operate the unit with greater efficiency and effectiveness to the benefit of the taxpayer.

Such success will ensure that funds collected through the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit provide medical care for low-income residents and families who legitimately need the assistance.

S.B. 500 passed first reading Thursday in the Senate. If passed by the full Senate, the legislation will move to the House of Delegates and onto the Governor. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Saturday, June 17 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-18 01:23:12 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • Volunteers help clean up Ohio River

    Volunteers help clean up Ohio River

    Saturday, June 17 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-06-18 01:17:34 GMT
    Thanks to dozens of volunteers, the Ohio River in Huntington is a little more litter free.  Folks gathered at Harris Riverfront Park and McClelland Park Saturday for the Ohio River Sweep. Groups gather in all 6 states the river runs through or borders to help clean up.  In last year's cleanup the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission says 500 tons were collected.  We're still waiting to learn how much trash crews collected this year.
    Thanks to dozens of volunteers, the Ohio River in Huntington is a little more litter free.  Folks gathered at Harris Riverfront Park and McClelland Park Saturday for the Ohio River Sweep. Groups gather in all 6 states the river runs through or borders to help clean up.  In last year's cleanup the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission says 500 tons were collected.  We're still waiting to learn how much trash crews collected this year.

  • Grand Theft Avocado: 3 Arrested in 300K California Theft

    Grand Theft Avocado: 3 Arrested in 300K California Theft

    Saturday, June 17 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-06-17 21:21:32 GMT

    OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Police are calling it grand theft avocado. Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each.

    OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Police are calling it grand theft avocado. Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each.

    •   

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Overcharges cited in West Virginia broadband project

    Overcharges cited in West Virginia broadband project

    Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.

    Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.

  • Another Ohio city lifts its ban on growing medical marijuana

    Another Ohio city lifts its ban on growing medical marijuana

    Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.

    Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.

  • House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    House, Senate officials say no threat to Capitol

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-06-14 21:33:19 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:43:57 GMT
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...
    BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...

  • Two Victims Flown From Scene Of Kentucky Accident

    Two Victims Flown From Scene Of Kentucky Accident

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-06-17 18:47:42 GMT

    Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...

    Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.