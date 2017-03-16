Governor's State Budget and Tax Tour Continues

It was a warm reception for Governor Justice as he visited a packed fire house in the Eastern Panhandle community of Charles Town. The Governor is traveling on his self-proclaimed "Save Out State" campaign. The cornerstone is a 4-and-a-half-cent gasoline tax increase designated only for road work.

"This turns into 2-point-8 billion dollars. And what you do, it turns up here and turns into 49-thousand-plus jobs, and all of a sudden we're off like a rocket ship," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

But not everyone agrees, peaceful demonstrators in the crowd want the Governor to pay millions in back taxes owed to the state, by companies he once ran. And a Jefferson county Republican delegate worries the Governors sales and gas tax hikes, will drive away businesses.

"Being in a border county, it's very easy for folks to travel across the border to Virginia, Maryland, even Pennsylvania, and take advantage perhaps of lower gas taxes, particularly in Virginia," said Del. Paul Espinosa, (R) Jefferson.

On another issue, the Governor pledged to restore his previous cuts to West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

"And I am resending Public Broadcasting. (applause) today you got it all back from me. It's 3.1 million dollars," said Governor Justice.

The Governor wants people to call lawmakers about supporting the rest of the budget.

"Governor Justice promises to continue criss-crossing West Virginia over the next three weeks as he tries to sell his budget and tax package. The Legislative Session ends, April 8th," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.