Massive Fire Occurs in Raleigh, North Carolina

Fire In Kanawha County Leaves House In Ruins Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire call shortly before 8 p.m. The fire broke out on Sugar Creek Dr., off Sissonville Dr. Luckily no one was home and no one was injured due to the blaze. The house did appear to be a total loss. There has been no word on what started the fire. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Accident In Cabell County Has Traffic Backed Up Cabell County dispatchers tell us a 3 vehicle accident on I-64 near MM 6 has traffic slightly backed up. Dispatch also tells us that 2 patients have been transported to an area hospital. Huntington Police and Fire Departments responded as well as Cabell County EMS. There is no word on what cause the accident or the extent of the injuries of those involved. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Two Victims Flown From Scene Of Kentucky Accident Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...

Pedestrian Struck While Removing Debris From Roadway Metro Dispatchers received a call of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle shortly after 9:30 Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 Block of Campbells Creek Dr. in Kanawha County. There was a small rock slide near the Dairy Winkle, and a man was trying to remove some of the debris from the road when he was struck by a vehicle and sustained injuries to his hand and arm.

Early Morning Wreck Sends One To The Hospital Metro Dispatchers tell us one person was taken to the hospital after an accident on 119 early Saturday Morning. The single vehicle accident occurred on Sand Plant Road. 911 also tells us that 3 people were in the vehicle, but only one person was transported. South Charleston Police and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority were on scene. There has been no word on the extent of the injuries sustained. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Kanawha County Accident Results In Road Closure A two vehicle accident in Nitro has 40th St and Crossroads Village Dr. Shut down. Nitro Police and Fire Departments responded to an accident shortly after 2:30 p.m. Although there were no injuries, the roadways are shut down due to fluid leakage from the accident. There is no word on how long the roadway will be shutdown. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Route 60 Closed After Tree Strikes Coal Truck Windshield KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Route 60 is shut down near Cedar Grove after a tree struck a coal truck. Dispatchers indicate that a tree has struck the windshield of a coal truck at the 7000 block of Dupont Avenue in the Cedar Grove area. Power lines are down in the area as well, causing power outages. There is no word on whether the driver of the coal truck was injured. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

Semi Carrying Boeing Bulkheads Catches Fire, 3 Million in Damages Ripley Fire and Rescue GOLDTOWN, WV (WOWK) - A vehicle fire in Jackson County has cost nearly 3 million dollars in damages. The tractor-trailer fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near mile marker 119 (near the Goldtown exit). According to a release from Ripley Fire and Rescue, a flatbed tractor-trailer hauling aluminum plates used for Boeing Aircraft bulkheads caught fire. The fire fully-engulfed the tractor-trailer, resulting in around 3 million...

Man Killed in Rollover Crash Carrying Wife, 7 Children JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A man has been killed after a fatal car crash on Interstate 77 in Jackson County Thursday morning. According to West Virginia State Police, the crash happened at the 139.5 mile marker on I-77 just north of Ripley. State Police say that a father was driving a van, which was also carrying his wife and seven kids when he lost control of it and rolled the vehicle. 46-year-old James Matthew Hill, of Mineral Wells, was killed in the crashed. According t...