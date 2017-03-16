Massive Fire Occurs in Raleigh, North Carolina - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Massive Fire Occurs in Raleigh, North Carolina

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
RALEIGH, NC (WCMH) – A large fire broke out Thursday night in a building in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

It’s happening in the downtown area near North Street, West Street and Harrington. Raleigh police and fire are responding.

he fire appears to have begun at a building under construction, but has spread to other buildings, according to Raleigh fire officials. No injuries are yet reported.

The city is warning people who live in the area to stay away.

