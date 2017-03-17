Movement aimed at helping resolve Israel-Palestine conflict shares story in Charleston

To date the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has killed thousands. As the fighting rages on over the majority Palestinian controlled areas, some are instead working on grassroots efforts trying to find piece. One of those movements shared its story in Charleston.

Years ago the thought of even sitting on the same couch together was practically unimaginable for Hanan Schlesinger and Ali Abu Awwad. Schlesinger is a settler in the conflict zone and Abu Awwad is a Palestinian.

"The main thing that I realized we have in common is fear. Fear of the other, and that’s a strange thing to have in common and it’s so concerning and challenging to realize, to see that your fear of the other is common to him and he’s afraid of you," said Schlesinger.

"What I have realized, all of these years that you don’t speak to them and sentiments are growing, and we have more suffering and after meeting settlers I realized that there is so much blindness and stereotype," said Abu Awwad.

After a meeting of about 15 Palestinians and 15 Israelis in 2014 the two realized they had much more in common than they knew before. What had been a relationship where they each thought the other side was all about violence turned into Roots, a movement aimed at getting Israelis and Palestinians to truly understand the other and see them as people just by meeting and talking.

"And I’ve had so many Israelis come to me and say after meeting Palestinians, wow, I didn’t know! I couldn’t believe it, what is this, where do I live, the reality is a little bit different than I thought it was," said Schlesinger.

Schlesinger says his relationship with Abu Awwad has totally changed the way he views Palestinians. Abu Awwad is former violent activist imprisoned by Israeli soldiers, now he he has been a nonviolent activist for 16 years.

"Knowing is the beginning, I mean when you know someone you know what he struggles with, what he needs to act as a human being, then you have to build this partnership that will affect the environment that we live in," said Abu Awwad.

So now the two are spreading their story hoping to get more people to support their efforts towards a peaceful resolution. Charleston is their latest stop out of about 50 U.S. cities they’ve been to.

"Dreams is not something you just see when you sleep, real dreams are this thing that doesn’t make you sleep until it becomes true," said Abu Awwad.

More information on Roots can be found on their website.