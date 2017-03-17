Grants available for alternatives to detention programs

More News More>>

Volunteers help clean up Ohio River Volunteers help clean up Ohio River Thanks to dozens of volunteers, the Ohio River in Huntington is a little more litter free. Folks gathered at Harris Riverfront Park and McClelland Park Saturday for the Ohio River Sweep. Groups gather in all 6 states the river runs through or borders to help clean up. In last year's cleanup the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission says 500 tons were collected. We're still waiting to learn how much trash crews collected this year. Thanks to dozens of volunteers, the Ohio River in Huntington is a little more litter free. Folks gathered at Harris Riverfront Park and McClelland Park Saturday for the Ohio River Sweep. Groups gather in all 6 states the river runs through or borders to help clean up. In last year's cleanup the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission says 500 tons were collected. We're still waiting to learn how much trash crews collected this year.

Grand Theft Avocado: 3 Arrested in 300K California Theft Grand Theft Avocado: 3 Arrested in 300K California Theft OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Police are calling it grand theft avocado. Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each. OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Police are calling it grand theft avocado. Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each.

UK Police: 58 Confirmed Or Presumed Dead After London Blaze UK Police: 58 Confirmed Or Presumed Dead After London Blaze LONDON (AP) -- London police on Saturday raised to 58 the number of deaths either confirmed or presumed following the horrific inferno that turned the city's Grenfell Tower public housing block into a charred hulk. Public anger is mounting as residents and neighbors demand answers for how the blaze early Wednesday spread so quickly and trapped so many of the tower's 600-odd residents. British media have reported that contractors installed a cheaper, less flame-resistant type of exter... LONDON (AP) -- London police on Saturday raised to 58 the number of deaths either confirmed or presumed following the horrific inferno that turned the city's Grenfell Tower public housing block into a charred hulk. Public anger is mounting as residents and neighbors demand answers for how the blaze early Wednesday spread so quickly and trapped so many of the tower's 600-odd residents. British media have reported that contractors installed a cheaper, less flame-resistant type of exter...

Young Volunteers "Working For You" In Clendenin Young Volunteers "Working For You" In Clendenin Almost a year after the floodwaters ravaged the small town of Clendenin, there's still much to be done to get the community completely back on its feet. But just this week, dozens of young volunteers from Mississippi and New York kicked off their summer vacations by lending a lot of helping hands. In the days of video games and smart phones, it is refreshing to see young people donating their time and volunteering to help a community in need. Almost a year after the floodwaters ravaged the small town of Clendenin, there's still much to be done to get the community completely back on its feet. But just this week, dozens of young volunteers from Mississippi and New York kicked off their summer vacations by lending a lot of helping hands. In the days of video games and smart phones, it is refreshing to see young people donating their time and volunteering to help a community in need.

The Latest: Cosby Judge Denies Latest Mistrial Request The Latest: Cosby Judge Denies Latest Mistrial Request NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial (all times local): 9:10 p.m. Bill Cosby's defense team is asking again for a mistrial, more than 50 hours into jury deliberations in his suburban Philadelphia sexual assault case. The defense argues jurors have talked about the charges long enough. Its latest request for a mistrial was Friday night. Judge Steven O'Neill says he's compelled by law to allow deliberations to go on for as long as the jury wants. H... NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial (all times local): 9:10 p.m. Bill Cosby's defense team is asking again for a mistrial, more than 50 hours into jury deliberations in his suburban Philadelphia sexual assault case. The defense argues jurors have talked about the charges long enough. Its latest request for a mistrial was Friday night. Judge Steven O'Neill says he's compelled by law to allow deliberations to go on for as long as the jury wants. H...

Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father Deputies: Woman admitted to raping child, 6, with her father BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being... BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida woman admitted to participating in the rape of a 6-year-old child with her father. Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Melissa DeLoach, age 28, as part of an investigation into her father, who is accused of raping the child. Detectives say DeLoach admitted to watching and participating in the sexual assault. She told detectives that the child was abused five or six times. DeLoach is being...

FestivAll Brings Changes In Traffic Patterns In Downtown Charleston FestivAll Brings Changes In Traffic Patterns In Downtown Charleston In a release from the Senior Assistant to the Mayor, Rod Blackstone, had this to say about changes in the traffic patterns of downtown Charleston The opening of FestivALL Charleston tomorrow will bring thousands of people to Charleston for several events directly or indirectly related to the fine arts festival. Four major events in and next to Haddad Riverfront Park during the next four days will restrict traffic on Kanawha Boulevard near the park between Friday and M... In a release from the Senior Assistant to the Mayor, Rod Blackstone, had this to say about changes in the traffic patterns of downtown Charleston The opening of FestivALL Charleston tomorrow will bring thousands of people to Charleston for several events directly or indirectly related to the fine arts festival. Four major events in and next to Haddad Riverfront Park during the next four days will restrict traffic on Kanawha Boulevard near the park between Friday and M...