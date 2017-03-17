Grants available for alternatives to detention programs - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Grants available for alternatives to detention programs

Posted: Updated:
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be giving more than $6 million to West Virginia public housing authorities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be giving more than $6 million to West Virginia public housing authorities.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's juvenile justice department will soon begin accepting applications for a grant program that supports alternatives to detention for low-level juvenile offenders.
    
The agency says about $80,000 will be available through the U.S. Department of Justice. It says applications will be accepted starting April 1 for the Reducing Out-of-Home Placements Grant Program.
    
The funds have been earmarked for public and private non-profit organizations, or city and county governments, that provide emergency shelter services in the Fayette and Hardin juvenile detention catchment area.
    
Grant recipients must provide alternatives to secure detention for juveniles who have been released from law enforcement custody with supervision or have been released from court.
    
The deadline to apply is May 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Saturday, June 17 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-18 01:23:12 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • Volunteers help clean up Ohio River

    Volunteers help clean up Ohio River

    Saturday, June 17 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-06-18 01:17:34 GMT
    Thanks to dozens of volunteers, the Ohio River in Huntington is a little more litter free.  Folks gathered at Harris Riverfront Park and McClelland Park Saturday for the Ohio River Sweep. Groups gather in all 6 states the river runs through or borders to help clean up.  In last year's cleanup the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission says 500 tons were collected.  We're still waiting to learn how much trash crews collected this year.
    Thanks to dozens of volunteers, the Ohio River in Huntington is a little more litter free.  Folks gathered at Harris Riverfront Park and McClelland Park Saturday for the Ohio River Sweep. Groups gather in all 6 states the river runs through or borders to help clean up.  In last year's cleanup the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission says 500 tons were collected.  We're still waiting to learn how much trash crews collected this year.

  • Grand Theft Avocado: 3 Arrested in 300K California Theft

    Grand Theft Avocado: 3 Arrested in 300K California Theft

    Saturday, June 17 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-06-17 21:21:32 GMT

    OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Police are calling it grand theft avocado. Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each.

    OXNARD, Calif. (AP) -- Police are calling it grand theft avocado. Three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Valenzuela, 28-year-old Carlos Chavez and 30-year-old Rahim Leblanc were each charged with grand theft of fruit and were being held in jail on bail of $250,000 each.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • Two Victims Flown From Scene Of Kentucky Accident

    Two Victims Flown From Scene Of Kentucky Accident

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-06-17 18:47:42 GMT

    Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...

    Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...

  • West Virginia Has a Balanced Budget Deal; What's In and What's Out?

    West Virginia Has a Balanced Budget Deal; What's In and What's Out?

    Saturday, June 17 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-06-18 00:16:17 GMT
    WV House and Senate approve a balanced budget deal.WV House and Senate approve a balanced budget deal.

    With the special legislative session over, it's time to assess what made it, and what did not. First of all, there will be no increase in the state's 6 percent sales tax, an issue that sharply divided lawmakers. "I am excited. I am supportive of what we are doing. We're living within our means. We're living within the revenue we know we'll have," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha. "My concern is actually fixing the problem. We've been watching this problem for four o...

    With the special legislative session over, it's time to assess what made it, and what did not. First of all, there will be no increase in the state's 6 percent sales tax, an issue that sharply divided lawmakers. "I am excited. I am supportive of what we are doing. We're living within our means. We're living within the revenue we know we'll have," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha. "My concern is actually fixing the problem. We've been watching this problem for four o...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.