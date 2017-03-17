Firefighters: Possible arson in Logan County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters: Possible arson in Logan County

Crews believe an early morning fire in Logan County was possibly set intentionally.

The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on City View.

The home was vacant after a family recently moved out. No injuries are being reported.

Approximately two weeks prior to this, another structure along the same road went up in flames and is also believed to be suspicious.  

