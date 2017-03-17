Yeager Airport Confiscates 2nd Gun in 2 Days - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Yeager Airport Confiscates 2nd Gun in 2 Days

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - TSA agents confiscated the 2nd gun in two days at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia. This is the 4th firearm confiscated at Yeager Airport this year.

At approximately 7:28 PM on March, 16th 2017,  Yeager Airport police confiscated a Glock 9mm pistol from Brendan Skeen, 36 of Huntington, after the weapon was discovered in his carry-on baggage by TSA personnel at the security checkpoint.

The pistol was loaded with eight rounds of ammunition and Skeen was issued a citation

Yeager Airport police chief Joe Crawford said, “Passengers are strongly advised to carefully check all carry-on baggage for firearms and other prohibited items prior to attempting to clear the security check point. Such violations carry a civil penalty of between $3,000 and $7,500 for a first offense for a loaded firearm and between $1,500 to $3,000 for an unloaded firearm. In addition, such violations carry a criminal misdemeanor charge as well.”

