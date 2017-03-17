JCPenney is Closing 1 WV and 4 Ohio Stores - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

JCPenney is Closing 1 WV and 4 Ohio Stores

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) – Four JCPenney stores in Ohio and one store in West Virginia will be shut down, the retailer announced.

The stores in Findlay, OH, New Philadelphia, OH, Richmond Heights, OH, St. Marys, OH, and Martinsburg, WV will be closing.

The stores are among 138 that will shut down over the next several months. To see the full list of JCPenney stores closing CLICK HERE.

The company said that it would also initiate a voluntary early retirement program for about 6,000 eligible employees.

The news came last month as JCPenney posted a profit for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss a year ago.

Like other department stores, JCPenney is trying to adjust to changing shopping patterns. But it is also still recovering from a catastrophic reinvention plan under a former CEO that sent sales and profits free-falling starting in 2012. Since then, it has focused efforts on its home area, started selling major appliances again and expanded its number of in-store Sephora beauty shops.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, JCPenney reported net income of $192 million, or 61 cents per share. Earnings excluding one-time gains and costs was 64 cents per share. Analysts expected 61 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue totaled $3.96 billion in the period, down 0.9 percent from a year ago. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, slipped 0.7 percent. This figure excludes results from stores recently opened or closed.

JCPenney expects full-year adjusted earnings of 40 cents to 65 cents per share. Analysts expected 54 cents per share, according to FactSet. The company forecast revenue at stores open at least a year to be down 1 percent to up 1 percent this year.

