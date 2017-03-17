Justice proposes funding West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Federal authorities say Frontier Communications overcharged West Virginia for $4.7 million of federal grant money in the $126 million project to extend broadband internet to underserved regions of the state.
Another Ohio city has lifted its moratorium on cultivating medical marijuana as the state accepts applications from potential growers in that newly legalized sector.
Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man authorities identified as opening fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.
Happy birthday, President Donald Trump!
West Virginia's Senate has voted to fund "essential" personnel and services while protecting the benefits of other state workers facing furloughs if the new fiscal year starts July 1 with no budget adopted.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...
With the special legislative session over, it's time to assess what made it, and what did not. First of all, there will be no increase in the state's 6 percent sales tax, an issue that sharply divided lawmakers. "I am excited. I am supportive of what we are doing. We're living within our means. We're living within the revenue we know we'll have," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha. "My concern is actually fixing the problem. We've been watching this problem for four o...
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. - A pedestrian was struck by a train just before midnight in Berkeley County. According to Berkeley County Dispatch, the call came in at 11:40 p.m. on Saturday evening. EMS responded to Hammonds Mill Road and Allensville Road in Hedgesville. Dispatch has no word on the condition of the individual and the case is being handled by state police.
The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.
