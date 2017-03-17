Pilot, wife found dead in Ohio from apparent fentanyl overdose

Om Friday, June 16th, Andrew Scott Dowler, Cut off his home confinement bracelet and is on the run. Mason County Deputies believe Dowler is still in the area. Dowler is 22 years of age and stands 5'11, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Mason County Deputies or call 911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A Scarbro man has been arrested in connection with a residential burglary as well as domestic violence offenses. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this arrest: At approximately 3:30 pm on Friday, June 16, 2017 Deputy L.A. Clay of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy David Hundley, age 40, of Scarbro.
A tip from a couple who had been held hostage by escaped Georgia inmates and help from armed citizens led to their capture Thursday night.
Police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father’s arms.
Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.
The FBI says it's unlikely a Kentucky lawyer who disappeared before his sentencing in a massive Social Security fraud case could have escaped and remained at large without help.
Police are investigating a Facebook message supporting violence against gays and expressing hope that an LGBTQ festival in Ohio "turns out like the Boston Marathon" that was bombed several years ago.
A woman was jailed on theft and aggravated battery charges after police said she stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart and tried to run down the police officer who confronted her. She was babysitting two children at the time. And she was arrested for stealing a swimming pool at the same Walmart in April.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
With the special legislative session over, it's time to assess what made it, and what did not. First of all, there will be no increase in the state's 6 percent sales tax, an issue that sharply divided lawmakers. "I am excited. I am supportive of what we are doing. We're living within our means. We're living within the revenue we know we'll have," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha. "My concern is actually fixing the problem. We've been watching this problem for four o...
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
