Tad Cummins arrested, Elizabeth Thomas found safe after car found in California

Savannah Hopper, 16, went missing from her home in Windham Township on Wednesday morning. It is believed that she left on her own, but there are concerns that she could be at risk.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. According to a release, the juvenile, named Hayley Estep, left her residence in the Enon area around approximately 2:00am on Tuesday morning. Hayley is 13 years old, 5'4" in height, and weighs 207 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what the juvenile may have been wearing. It is also unknown where she may have went. Anyon...
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
According to Clarksburg Police, the missing teen has been found safe.
FRACKVILLE, Pa. -- A man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch in his home for weeks. Tyler Swantek, 24, faces charges in Schuylkill County including criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse in the death of Todd Swantek, 49, whose body was found May 24 in the Frackville home the two formerly shared.
Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are on the scene where a dead body was discovered this morning between 3rd and 4th Avenues and 5th and 6th Streets. A man's body was found slumped up against a wall outside of Britney's Place in the alley. The Huntington Police Department's Forensic Team is gathering evidence and the County Medical Examiner is on scene. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says one suspect is in custody. More information is expected to be rele...
A judge has an unorthodox approach to cracking down on the drug epidemic. Any inmate that signs up for a free vasectomy can get an entire month taken off their sentence.
A 45-year-old man from West Virginia has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegally possessing guns.
LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) -- Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence. An aging Simpson will appear as inmate No. 1027820, dress...
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake. Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep cuts and tendon damage Wednesday when she jumped off a paddleboard on Island Lake, near Duluth, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis. Maren said she could feel her foot was inside a fish's mouth and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself. The doctors who trea...
Several children are being treated by medics after receiving bee stings while at a church function. Metro Dispatch confirms at least 14 patients are being treated, but the number could be around 30. The incident happened at the Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church on Misfit Lane in Sissonville. The severity of the incident is unclear at this time.
Trendell Ray Brady, 34, was convicted on two counts of rape of a child in June. At a sentencing hearing Thursday, Brady was given 80 years in prison without parole.
NEW YORK (AP) -- Actor John Heard, best known for playing the father in the "Home Alone" movie series, has died. He was 72. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California on Saturday. TMZ reported that Heard, who lived in southern California, was found at a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was recovering from back surgery.
An Ohio woman was killed after a deer went through her car’s windshield. A Toyota Camry hit the deer in the roadway, sending it airborne.
