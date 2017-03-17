Spring Valley Students Charged After Viral Video of Attack

The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.
The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.
Ohio Governor John Kasich signed four bills into law Tuesday, including one that will provide for a three-day back to school sales tax holiday.
Ohio Governor John Kasich signed four bills into law Tuesday, including one that will provide for a three-day back to school sales tax holiday.
A school principal is offering students $100 each if they turn off their electronics for one day a week during summer break.
A school principal is offering students $100 each if they turn off their electronics for one day a week during summer break.
A Marine was turned away from his high school graduation ceremony in Indiana this week when he showed up in his dress blues instead of the standard cap and gown. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Jacob Stanley graduated from Crown Point High School in December and joined the Marines. He completed boot camp last week and flew home for Tuesday’s ceremony. School principal Chip Petit tells the newspaper tradition calls for all stu...
A Marine was turned away from his high school graduation ceremony in Indiana this week when he showed up in his dress blues instead of the standard cap and gown. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Jacob Stanley graduated from Crown Point High School in December and joined the Marines. He completed boot camp last week and flew home for Tuesday’s ceremony. School principal Chip Petit tells the newspaper tradition calls for all stu...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools has confirmed that Kanawha County Schools will extend their school days by 30 minutes beginning with this upcoming school year. The Communications Director says more information will be available as to the reasoning behind the decision tomorrow. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools has confirmed that Kanawha County Schools will extend their school days by 30 minutes beginning with this upcoming school year. The Communications Director says more information will be available as to the reasoning behind the decision tomorrow. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
Om Friday, June 16th, Andrew Scott Dowler, Cut off his home confinement bracelet and is on the run. Mason County Deputies believe Dowler is still in the area. Dowler is 22 years of age and stands 5'11, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Mason County Deputies or call 911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Om Friday, June 16th, Andrew Scott Dowler, Cut off his home confinement bracelet and is on the run. Mason County Deputies believe Dowler is still in the area. Dowler is 22 years of age and stands 5'11, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Mason County Deputies or call 911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A Scarbro man has been arrested in connection with a residential burglary as well as domestic violence offenses. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this arrest: At approximately 3:30 pm on Friday, June 16, 2017 Deputy L.A. Clay of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy David Hundley, age 40, of Scarbro.
A Scarbro man has been arrested in connection with a residential burglary as well as domestic violence offenses. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this arrest: At approximately 3:30 pm on Friday, June 16, 2017 Deputy L.A. Clay of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy David Hundley, age 40, of Scarbro.
A tip from a couple who had been held hostage by escaped Georgia inmates and help from armed citizens led to their capture Thursday night.
A tip from a couple who had been held hostage by escaped Georgia inmates and help from armed citizens led to their capture Thursday night.
Police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father’s arms.
Police say a 10-month-old boy has been shot and killed in his father’s arms.
Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.
Police said the 14-year-old girl's parents would drop her off at his house for music lessons. The girl told police he gave her cocaine numerous times and LSD four or five times.
The FBI says it's unlikely a Kentucky lawyer who disappeared before his sentencing in a massive Social Security fraud case could have escaped and remained at large without help.
The FBI says it's unlikely a Kentucky lawyer who disappeared before his sentencing in a massive Social Security fraud case could have escaped and remained at large without help.
Police are investigating a Facebook message supporting violence against gays and expressing hope that an LGBTQ festival in Ohio "turns out like the Boston Marathon" that was bombed several years ago.
Police are investigating a Facebook message supporting violence against gays and expressing hope that an LGBTQ festival in Ohio "turns out like the Boston Marathon" that was bombed several years ago.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...
Kentucky State Police tell us a two vehicle accident occurred on I-64 near the Boyd/Carter County line. The accident occurred in the early Saturday afternoon. A total of 5 patients were transported to area hospitals. 2 of those patients were flown via helicopter from the scene with serious injuries. The 2 flown victims are considered to have serious injuries according to Kentucky State Police. The accident is currently under investigation. No names or cause of the accident have ...
With the special legislative session over, it's time to assess what made it, and what did not. First of all, there will be no increase in the state's 6 percent sales tax, an issue that sharply divided lawmakers. "I am excited. I am supportive of what we are doing. We're living within our means. We're living within the revenue we know we'll have," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha. "My concern is actually fixing the problem. We've been watching this problem for four o...
With the special legislative session over, it's time to assess what made it, and what did not. First of all, there will be no increase in the state's 6 percent sales tax, an issue that sharply divided lawmakers. "I am excited. I am supportive of what we are doing. We're living within our means. We're living within the revenue we know we'll have," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha. "My concern is actually fixing the problem. We've been watching this problem for four o...
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.
Photos of the sign and the panhandler were shared on Facebook and went viral, generating a lot of support for how the dealership handled the situation.