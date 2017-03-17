Three Weeks to Go; Lots to Finish at WV Capitol

With just three weeks to go in the Legislative session there is a flurry of activity at the Capitol. The Governor's reinstatement of $3 million dollars to the public broadcasting service budget is bringing a lot of applause:

"A lot of the elderly people watch public broadcasting and I would hate to see it to go, because senior citizens depend on it a lot for entertainment," said Del. Guy Ward, (R) Marion.

Another item drawing praise in the Governor's third new budget, is money to hire 15 of the 37 state forestry workers who were laid off last summer. Many call them critical to public safety.

"Fire protection and when forest fire season was here, we didn't have those folks out there fighting them - the forest fires," said Del. Rick Moye. (D) Raleigh.

There are also efforts to expand broadband in West Virginia, though that might die for lack of money. Still, the big issue remains whittling down the state's half-billion dollar deficit, and there is a wide degree of opinion on whether progress is being made.

"I don't see any reason why we couldn't get together with the Governor, and come up with a good budget. And keep our hands out of our people's pockets as much as possible. We need to right size the government," said Del. Carol Miller, (R) Majority Whip.

"I am extremely disgusted at the Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think they need to be working closer with Governor Justice," said Del. Mike Caputo, (D) Minority Whip.

The main sticking point remains the Governors call for 450 million dollars in new taxes.

"Republican leaders tell me they will have a budget deal before the end of the regular session, the Governor hinting, though, that if there are items he doesn't like, vetoes could be coming," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.