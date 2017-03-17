Accident In Kanawha County Causes Some Traffic Congestion

Metro dispatch confirms that an accident occurred on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the Krispy Kreme at the Riverwalk Mall.

Dispatch tells us that a KRT bus and two passenger vehicles were involved.

One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Dispatch also conforms that the east bound slow lane of MacCorkle was shut down to clean up the accident.

South Charleston Police and South Charleston Fire responded to the scene.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.