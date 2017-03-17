Accident In Kanawha County Causes Some Traffic Congestion - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Accident In Kanawha County Causes Some Traffic Congestion

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

Metro dispatch confirms that an accident occurred on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.

The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. near the Krispy Kreme at the Riverwalk Mall.

Dispatch tells us that a KRT bus and two passenger vehicles were involved.

One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Dispatch also conforms that the east bound slow lane of MacCorkle was shut down to clean up the accident.

South Charleston Police and South Charleston Fire responded to the scene.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • BREAKING: 1 Person Arrested After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians In London

    BREAKING: 1 Person Arrested After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians In London

    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:05:25 GMT

    Police in London have reported they have arrested one person after they hit several pedestrians. The Associated Press is reporting that the incident has caused "A number of casualties" We will update this developing story.

    Police in London have reported they have arrested one person after they hit several pedestrians. The Associated Press is reporting that the incident has caused "A number of casualties" We will update this developing story.

  • Kenova Church holding services in City Hall after fire

    Kenova Church holding services in City Hall after fire

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:59:28 GMT

    A Wayne County Church is still figuring out it’s next steps after a fire ripped through it on June 14, 2017. The church is still standing but there’s too much damage to gather inside. Kenova City Hall is usually closed on Sundays. But on June 18, 2017, song from a church service filled the walls inside. "I said we’re in court this morning but it’s not for a bad thing, we’re in  there to worship the lord," said Tim Crabtree, Pastor at S...

    A Wayne County Church is still figuring out it’s next steps after a fire ripped through it on June 14, 2017. The church is still standing but there’s too much damage to gather inside. Kenova City Hall is usually closed on Sundays. But on June 18, 2017, song from a church service filled the walls inside. "I said we’re in court this morning but it’s not for a bad thing, we’re in  there to worship the lord," said Tim Crabtree, Pastor at S...

  • A Motorcycle Strikes A Pole In Eastern Kanawha County

    A Motorcycle Strikes A Pole In Eastern Kanawha County

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:47:28 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    Dispatchers with 911 tell us that a person has struck a pole in Marmet while riding their motorcycle. The call came in shortly before 8:30 on Sunday night. The dispatch supervisor also told us that when medics arrived on scene that the patient was unresponsive. Marmet Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the incident. No further word on the cause of the accident or any more details concerning the rider. We will update with the latest information as it b...
    Dispatchers with 911 tell us that a person has struck a pole in Marmet while riding their motorcycle. The call came in shortly before 8:30 on Sunday night. The dispatch supervisor also told us that when medics arrived on scene that the patient was unresponsive. Marmet Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the incident. No further word on the cause of the accident or any more details concerning the rider. We will update with the latest information as it b...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:34:43 GMT
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • St. Albans Dollar General Catches Fire

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:26:50 GMT

    Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.  Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

    Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.  Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.