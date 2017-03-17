Former West Virginia Senate Candidate is Arrested

PRINCTON W.Va (WVNS) - A West Virginia State Senate candidate was charged for obstruction and tax evasion. Rocky Seay was arrested by Princeton Police on charges of taxes evasion, intimidation of a witness and obstruction.

According to the criminal complaint, Seay had reported his debit card had been used without his permission by an employee at his law firm in February.

An investigation later uncovered that the employee had made the purchases, but was being paid below minimum wage, and no tax forms had been filled out on the employee.

Officers also discovered Seay's office was being operated without a business license.

Seay later approached the employee, and allegedly told her he would drop the charges he had filed against her for using his debit card if she filled out the tax forms along with a letter stating that she had been paid, allowed to live in a home owned by Seay for free, and was filling out her tax paperwork.