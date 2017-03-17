Missing Florida Woman's car located in Kentucky

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) -- Police in Kentucky located the car of a Palmetto woman who was reported missing on Thursday.

Tricia Freeman, 47, was last seen on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. by her friends but did not show up for work the previous night, which Palmetto police said was unusual for Freeman. Her family also reported that they have not been able to get in touch with her as well.

According to the report, Freeman apparently left her house with her dogs still inside and her green 2016 Chevrolet sedan with Florida Tag GVHH45 was not at the residence.

That vehicle was found abandoned in a park in Ashland, Kentucky, on Thursday night. Palmetto detectives said they are working with Kentucky authorities who continue to investigate any further leads.

If you have information on Freeman's whereabouts, call PPD at 941-723-4587.