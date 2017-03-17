Missing Florida Woman's car located in Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Missing Florida Woman's car located in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Palmetto Police Department, WTSP Palmetto Police Department, WTSP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP)  -- Police in Kentucky located the car of a Palmetto woman who was reported missing on Thursday.

Tricia Freeman, 47, was last seen on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. by her friends but did not show up for work the previous night, which Palmetto police said was unusual for Freeman. Her family also reported that they have not been able to get in touch with her as well.

According to the report, Freeman apparently left her house with her dogs still inside and her green 2016 Chevrolet sedan with Florida Tag GVHH45 was not at the residence.

That vehicle was found abandoned in a park in Ashland, Kentucky, on Thursday night. Palmetto detectives said they are working with Kentucky authorities who continue to investigate any further leads.

If you have information on Freeman's whereabouts, call PPD at 941-723-4587.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • 1 dead, 1 Arrested After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians In London

    1 dead, 1 Arrested After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians In London

    Monday, June 19 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-06-19 04:45:50 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

  • St. Albans Dollar General Catches Fire

    Sunday, June 18 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-06-19 02:27:56 GMT

    Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.  Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

    Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.  Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

  • Kenova Church holding services in City Hall after fire

    Kenova Church holding services in City Hall after fire

    Sunday, June 18 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-06-19 00:59:28 GMT

    A Wayne County Church is still figuring out it’s next steps after a fire ripped through it on June 14, 2017. The church is still standing but there’s too much damage to gather inside. Kenova City Hall is usually closed on Sundays. But on June 18, 2017, song from a church service filled the walls inside. "I said we’re in court this morning but it’s not for a bad thing, we’re in  there to worship the lord," said Tim Crabtree, Pastor at S...

    A Wayne County Church is still figuring out it’s next steps after a fire ripped through it on June 14, 2017. The church is still standing but there’s too much damage to gather inside. Kenova City Hall is usually closed on Sundays. But on June 18, 2017, song from a church service filled the walls inside. "I said we’re in court this morning but it’s not for a bad thing, we’re in  there to worship the lord," said Tim Crabtree, Pastor at S...

    •   

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • WV State Police Searching for Missing Clay County Girl

    WV State Police Searching for Missing Clay County Girl

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:45 AM EDT2017-06-16 14:45:36 GMT

    The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.

    The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile female from Clay County, West Virginia.

  • Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

    Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

    Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

    Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

  • Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager

    Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing KY Teenager

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:45:24 GMT
    JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Kacie Nicole Justice, 17, was last seen by family members at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 4th. She is from the Stambaugh, Kentucky area. She was last seen wearing a blue UK hoodie with pink lettering and black converse shoes. She has brown, hazel eyes, and waist length brown hair and weighs approximately 135 lbs. If anyone has any information of her where...
    JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Kacie Nicole Justice, 17, was last seen by family members at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 4th. She is from the Stambaugh, Kentucky area. She was last seen wearing a blue UK hoodie with pink lettering and black converse shoes. She has brown, hazel eyes, and waist length brown hair and weighs approximately 135 lbs. If anyone has any information of her where...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:34:43 GMT
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • St. Albans Dollar General Catches Fire

    Sunday, June 18 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-06-19 02:27:56 GMT

    Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.  Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

    Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.  Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.