Logan County community trying to save JROTC programs

A community is rallying to try and save some programs near and dear to their kids' hearts. Earlier this week the Logan County Board of Education voted to cut 60 positions because of a loss in revenue and decreased student numbers. That included four JROTC instructors.

Without being a part of JROTC, Man High School freshman Preston Flemmings says he would be a much different person.

"This program actually means more than almost any other program I’ve been in," he said.

He used to be a victim of bullying. But he credits his confidence to all that he’s learned through JROTC. On March 17, 2017 he spoke front his community, something he would never have done before JROTC, sharing what it means to him.

"This program has changed my life, it's helped me to open up to students across the state, it's helped me build characteristics in myself that I didn’t know I actually had," he said.

There are roughly 400 cadets in the county. Parents and students have worked together collecting pages full of signatures wanting to urge the county so save the JROTC programs.

"It’d be terrible, it’d be a great loss to the county and a great loss to the students," said Leroy DeHart whose son is in the JROTC program at Logan County High School.

On top of the JROTC losses, parents are also worried about the 60 cuts being made, most of which are teachers.

"The kids are not getting the attention they should be getting, the last thing we should be doing is cutting teachers," said DeHart.

They plan to have several community gatherings like the one on March 17, 2017 trying to save things that mean so much to them.

"I seriously think it’d be heartbreaking to me, the community, all of us, it’d tear our hearts in two, truly," said Flemmings.

The county is trying to save the JROTC program at Chapmanville High but given the budget issues that may be impossible.