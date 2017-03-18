Logan County community trying to save JROTC programs

The West Virginia State Board of Education has voted to deny consolidation in the Nicholas County case.
Ohio Governor John Kasich signed four bills into law Tuesday, including one that will provide for a three-day back to school sales tax holiday.
A school principal is offering students $100 each if they turn off their electronics for one day a week during summer break.
A Marine was turned away from his high school graduation ceremony in Indiana this week when he showed up in his dress blues instead of the standard cap and gown. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Jacob Stanley graduated from Crown Point High School in December and joined the Marines. He completed boot camp last week and flew home for Tuesday’s ceremony. School principal Chip Petit tells the newspaper tradition calls for all stu...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools has confirmed that Kanawha County Schools will extend their school days by 30 minutes beginning with this upcoming school year. The Communications Director says more information will be available as to the reasoning behind the decision tomorrow. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
The Dress for Success River Cities hosted their 4th annual Power Walk, 5K Run, and Stiletto Stroll on Saturday, May 21, 2016 at Ritter Park in Huntington, WV. Here are some pictures from the event.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers. Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...
2017 U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka has some local ties to the "Mountain State". Koepka won the U.S. Open with a record tying 16 under par. Koepka's father, Bob Koepka, grew up in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Bob was a stand-out, and two sport athlete at Bridgeport high School in the late
VERNON, Conn. -- Six University of Connecticut students charged with alcohol crimes related to the death of a fellow student who was accidentally run over by a fire department vehicle have avoided jail time. The Hartford Courant reports that a judge granted accelerated rehabilitation to the six men in written decisions issued this week.
VERNON, Conn. -- Six University of Connecticut students charged with alcohol crimes related to the death of a fellow student who was accidentally run over by a fire department vehicle have avoided jail time. The Hartford Courant reports that a judge granted accelerated rehabilitation to the six men in written decisions issued this week.