Logan County community trying to save JROTC programs - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Logan County community trying to save JROTC programs

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Halperin, Reporter
Connect

A community is rallying to try and save some programs near and dear to their kids' hearts. Earlier this week the Logan County Board of Education voted to cut 60 positions because of a loss in revenue and decreased student numbers. That included four JROTC instructors. 

Without being a part of JROTC, Man High School freshman Preston Flemmings says he would be a much different person.

"This program actually means more than almost any other program I’ve been in," he said.

He used to be a victim of bullying. But he credits his confidence to all that he’s learned through JROTC. On March 17, 2017 he spoke front his community, something he would never have done before JROTC, sharing what it means to him.

"This program has changed my life, it's helped me to open up to students across the state, it's helped me build characteristics in myself that I didn’t know I actually had," he said.

There are roughly 400 cadets in the county. Parents and students have worked together collecting pages full of signatures wanting to urge the county so save the JROTC programs.

"It’d be terrible, it’d be a great loss to the county and a great loss to the students," said Leroy DeHart whose son is in the JROTC program at Logan County High School. 

On top of the JROTC losses, parents are also worried about the 60 cuts being made, most of which are teachers.

"The kids are not getting the attention they should be getting, the last thing we should be doing is cutting teachers," said DeHart.

They plan to have several community gatherings like the one on March 17, 2017 trying to save things that mean so much to them.

"I seriously think it’d be heartbreaking to me, the community, all of us, it’d tear our hearts in two, truly," said Flemmings.

The county is trying to save the JROTC program at Chapmanville High but given the budget issues that may be impossible.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    List of events at the Rod Run & Doo Wop

    Friday, October 7 2016 8:51 AM EDT2016-10-07 12:51:07 GMT

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    Here's a list of all the events you can attend.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:34:43 GMT
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...

  • Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Swimming Advisory Issued at Myrtle Beach

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-06-15 15:03:05 GMT

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

    DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.

  • St. Albans Dollar General Catches Fire

    Sunday, June 18 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-06-19 02:27:56 GMT

    Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.  Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

    Kanawha County dispatchers say the St. Albans Dollar General is on fire. Everyone got out of the store safely, dispatchers say. The fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.  Pennsylvania Avenue is shut down around the 1900 block as crews work to put out the fire. St. Albans and Nitro Fire Departments are both responding. No word on what caused the fire. 13 News crews are on the way to the scene. We'll update this story with more information as i...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.