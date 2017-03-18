Two Arrested In Connection With A Missing Person's Case Out Of Florida

Police in Cabell County have arrested Roy C. Nichols (26) and Kayla R. Colyer (21), in connection to the missing person's case out of Florida.

Tricia Freeman, 47, from Palmetto, Florida was last seen this past Tuesday, but her car was found in Ashland, KY on Friday, March 17th.

Authorities are continuing to gather information and will hold a press conference in the very near future to share what they can concerning this ongoing investigation.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.