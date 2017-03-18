Suspect Arrested After Attempted Robbery And Shooting In Kanawha - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect Arrested After Attempted Robbery And Shooting In Kanawha County

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 4/5/2017 12:45 p.m.

A suspect wanted in connection to a Cross Lanes shooting that occurred in March 2017 has been arrested.

Sgt. Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department says that Elijah Hammons was arrested Tuesday night for a shooting that occurred in the Dalewood Trailer Park area in Cross Lanes.

He allegedly struck Michael Jefferies with a pistol, and along with Joshua Hatfield, attempted to rob Jefferies at gunpoint.

Jefferies was able to wrestle the gun away and shot Hatfield three to four times.

Hatfield and Hammons fled the scene in Jeffries's SUV. The vehicle was eventually located near Thomas Memorial Hospital.

Hammons is now facing charges including but not limited to robbery, kidnapping, and grand larceny. 

Sgt. Humpreys tells 13 News that Hatfield is still wanted by deputies for his role in the incident.

ORIGINAL:

Yesterday morning a shooting was reported at a residence in Dalewood Trailer Park in Cross Lanes.

When Deputies arrived to assist they met with the resident, Michael Jeffries, who told them he shot Joshua Hatfield several times while Mr. Hatfield attempted to rob him.

Mr. Jeffries said he drove his SUV to Putnam County with Elijah Hammons and a female. They stopped outside a residence and Mr. Hatfield ran to his vehicle and got inside.

Mr. Hatfield and Mr. Hammons struck him and produced pistols.  Mr. Hammons then drove the vehicle to Mr. Jeffries' residence in Cross Lanes.

Once there, Mr. Hatfield ordered Mr. Jeffries inside and demanded money at gunpoint.  Mr. Jeffries wrestled the gun away from Mr. Hatfield and shot him three or four times.

Mr. Hatfield ran outside, and Mr. Jeffries pursued him and saw Mr. Hammons fleeing in Mr. Jeffries SUV.  

The vehicle was recovered several blocks from Thomas Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Hatfield also also located inside the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.  Other evidence supports Mr. Jeffries' account.

Warrants have been issued charging Mr. Hammons (20 years old of Cross Lanes, WV) with robbery, kidnapping, and grand larceny.  Mr. Hatfield (32 years old of Charleston, WV) has also been charged with kidnapping and robbery.

Mr. Hatfield will be arrested after he is released from hospital care.  

Mr. Hammons indicated he would turn himself this morning but failed to meet detectives.  Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Hammons is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office at 304-357-0169, tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.kanawhasheriff.us.  

