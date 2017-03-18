Suspect Arrested After Attempted Robbery And Shooting In Kanawha County

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking for information about four for people in connection with the killing of eight people in Pike County.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the fourth shooting call over a 48-hour period Sunday night.
The Supreme Court has struck down a law that bars convicted sex offenders from Facebook, Twitter and other popular sites.
A Kentucky woman is being charged with abandoning her child with special needs in a hotel conference room.
Om Friday, June 16th, Andrew Scott Dowler, Cut off his home confinement bracelet and is on the run. Mason County Deputies believe Dowler is still in the area. Dowler is 22 years of age and stands 5'11, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Mason County Deputies or call 911. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A Scarbro man has been arrested in connection with a residential burglary as well as domestic violence offenses. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this arrest: At approximately 3:30 pm on Friday, June 16, 2017 Deputy L.A. Clay of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy David Hundley, age 40, of Scarbro.
A tip from a couple who had been held hostage by escaped Georgia inmates and help from armed citizens led to their capture Thursday night.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Authorities say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in a race on Sunday.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the fourth shooting call over a 48-hour period Sunday night.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
DHEC has issued a temporary swimming advisory for a section of Surfside Beach, a press release states.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking for information about four for people in connection with the killing of eight people in Pike County.
“She questioned me about my faith,”
An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.
At the time that the drone carried more weapons and was considered a direct threat, prompting the shootdown.
