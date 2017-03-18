Justice Proposes Funding West Virginia Public Broadcasting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Justice Proposes Funding West Virginia Public Broadcasting

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has proposed continuing West Virginia Public Broadcasting's $4.6 million state funding next year, reversing his February proposal to end it.
    
In a letter Thursday to the Legislature's Republican leaders, the Democratic governor says his administration now projects $54 million of additional state revenue under his spending plan.
    
The cut would amount to roughly half of the public broadcasting budget, eliminating staff salaries.
    
President Donald Trump has proposed chopping Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding nationally, which would slice about $1.3 million given to West Virginia for maintaining 27 towers and other expenses.
    
Foundation and private donations support state programming.
    
The West Virginia broadcaster's board has postponed deciding on 15 immediate layoffs.
    
Legislators are considering various cuts across the state government with some expected for public broadcasting.

We will update with the latest developments as the arise. 
  
 

