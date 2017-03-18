Chemical Storage Tank Bill Passes House

CHARLESTON- A bill to allow some above ground storage tanks to skip registration has passed the West Virginia House of Delegates 94-5 Saturday. The House Bill 2811 now moves to the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee.

The bill would allow storage tanks of 200 barrels or less that store water, salt and fluids used with oil and gas production, to avoid registration with the state. This means with West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection would not be fully informed of the tank's contents.

