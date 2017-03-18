After close call, tow truck operators reminding other drivers ab - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

After close call, tow truck operators reminding other drivers about rules of the road

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Halperin, Reporter
Right along side first responders, tow truck drivers put their lives on the line at many of the calls they respond to. One was killed in a wreck over the summer of 2016 on I-79 in Morgantown. On March 17, 2017 a local operator had a near miss.

"The guys are working 12 inches away from the end of their life all the time," said Chris Reed, owner of Charleston Auto & Hurricane Wrecker.

Working in the towing industry for 15 years, he knows the dangers of being a tow truck operator well with cars flying by on the highways with little room to spare.

"The white line is the only thing that protects you and you know how much protection you got on a white line," said Reed.

On March 17, 2017 on I-64 that white line was crossed by a car that drove across two lanes crashing into one one of his drivers' trucks. The tow truck operator was not injured but according to Reed, a toddler in the car that hit the truck suffered minor injuries.

"The responsibility kind of hits home because you’re putting them in harm’s way, that’s their job, they’re going out there and doing their job in harm’s way to support the company," said Reed.

In nearly two decades on the job Mike Myers has only had one close call. He says most drivers going by him do not obey the law when it comes to a tow truck at work on the side of the highway. The law says drivers must move over.

"Distraction has a lot to do with it. People get comfortable and then they just, they lack paying attention to driving down the highway," said Myers.

Tow truck drivers are just wanting other drivers to pay a little bit of extra attention. When they see the trucks lights flashing in front of their cars, treat it like any other emergency vehicle and move over a lane to give them extra space.

"Put your phones away, slow down, move over. Yellow lights are just as important as red lights are," said Reed.

Right now there’s a bill being looked at in the house that would allow tow trucks to use red flashing lights when stopped and working instead of yellow. Operators think that will make drivers pay more attention to them, giving them more space to stay safe.

