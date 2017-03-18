An Arrest Has Been Made In An Overnight Robbery

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander. In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...

Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Ohio CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff's Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...

Man Killed, Another Injured in Eastern Kentucky Crash PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One man has been killed and two others injured in a serious crash in Pike County, Kentucky Monday evening. The accident happened at around 7:40 p.m. near the US 23 and US 119 intersection at Buckley's Creek. The northbound side of the intersection had to be shut down as a result of the crash. One man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another person has received unknown injuries. The name of the deceased man has not been released pending notification of ...

Many Items Did Not Make the Final West Virginia Budget Tourism promotion fails to get additional $5.6 million. Tourism leaders and Governor Justice were hoping for nearly 6 million more dollars to promote state tourism and business in the coming year. But that money failed to make the final budget, and there is great disappointment. "West Virginia's a gorgeous state, blessed with natural resources, blessed with great convention centers. But, we need to get the word out. It's not 'If you build it they will come,' we need to tell them about it," said Alisa Bailey, Charleston, Conventi...

Baby born aboard plane receives free flight tickets for life MUMBAI, India (WCMH) — The baby was born on an Indian airline, and the company announced the little boy will receive free tickets for life. According to CNN, the mother went into labor prematurely Sunday during the Jet Airways flight while at an altitude of 35,000 feet. Crew members, and a trained paramedic who was on the flight, helped deliver the baby. The flight, destined for Kochi, was diverted to Mumbai where mother and son were taken to the hospital. A spokesp...