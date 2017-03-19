Several Arrested in Mason County Drug Bust - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Several Arrested in Mason County Drug Bust

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Charles Donahue Charles Donahue
CaDarius Moore CaDarius Moore
Anthony Downey Anthony Downey
Justin Edinger Justin Edinger

Point Pleasant Police, the Mason County Sheriff's Office, and West Virginia State Police have made several arrests after investigating alleged drug activity in Point Pleasant.

Law enforcement investigated 703 Viand Street Apartment C in Point Pleasant on Saturday. During the investigation, officers were able to locate a large quantity of alleged heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

Officers were also able to locate a large amount of US currency and multiple sets of digital scales.

During the investigation, officers were able to locate and arrest the following people:

  1. Charles F. Donohue of Point Pleasant, WV
  2. CaDarius M. Moore of Dayton, OH
  3. Anthony D. Downey of Dayton, OH
  4. Justin W. Edinger of Point Pleasant, WV

All four subjects were charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana as well as conspiracy to commit a felony. 

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder Following Discovery of Body in Ohio

    Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder Following Discovery of Body in Ohio

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:54:18 GMT
    ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...
    ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...

  • Arrests Made in Huntington Drug Sweep

    Arrests Made in Huntington Drug Sweep

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-06-20 20:43:07 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police say that arrests have been made in a drug sweep on the west side of Huntington.  Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that a drug search warrant was executed in the area of 9th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. Two felony drug arrests resulted, as well as two misdemeanor warrants, according to the Police Chief. At this time, the names of those arrested were not available. We will provide more information on this story as soon a...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police say that arrests have been made in a drug sweep on the west side of Huntington.  Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that a drug search warrant was executed in the area of 9th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. Two felony drug arrests resulted, as well as two misdemeanor warrants, according to the Police Chief. At this time, the names of those arrested were not available. We will provide more information on this story as soon a...

  • Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving Minor

    Nicholas County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Sex Crime Involving Minor

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-06-20 18:38:01 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Ohio

    Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Ohio

    Monday, June 19 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-20 01:03:30 GMT
    CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...
    CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...

  • Inmates save guard’s life when he collapses during work detail

    Inmates save guard’s life when he collapses during work detail

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-06-20 15:44:15 GMT

    The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.

    The sheriff is calling the inmates heroes, after they saved a guard’s life when he passed out during a work-detail trip.

  • 7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    7 Injured In Myrtle Beach Shooting

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:34:43 GMT
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified and apprehended a suspect in the overnight shooting along Ocean Boulevard, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby of Myrtle Beach Police. Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning on Ocean Boulevard that sent seven people to the hospital, including the suspect. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.  In the video, at least 12 gunshots can be heard. According ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.