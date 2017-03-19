Several Arrested in Mason County Drug Bust

Point Pleasant Police, the Mason County Sheriff's Office, and West Virginia State Police have made several arrests after investigating alleged drug activity in Point Pleasant.

Law enforcement investigated 703 Viand Street Apartment C in Point Pleasant on Saturday. During the investigation, officers were able to locate a large quantity of alleged heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

Officers were also able to locate a large amount of US currency and multiple sets of digital scales.

During the investigation, officers were able to locate and arrest the following people:

Charles F. Donohue of Point Pleasant, WV CaDarius M. Moore of Dayton, OH Anthony D. Downey of Dayton, OH Justin W. Edinger of Point Pleasant, WV

All four subjects were charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana as well as conspiracy to commit a felony.