Trash Fire Results In Part Of Kanawha Two-Mile Being Temporarily Shut Down

UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A house was destroyed after a fire in Roane County Monday afternoon. At just after 1 p.m. fire crews from Roane County, Kanawha County, and Jackson County responded to a report of a structure fire on Ripley Road at the intersection of Reedyville Road. Upon arrival, units found the house to be fully-involved and falling in on itself. Units spent approximately 3 hours on the scene to extinguish the fire. The house was built of heavy timber, such as railroad...

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One man has been killed and two others injured in a serious crash in Pike County, Kentucky Monday evening. The accident happened at around 7:40 p.m. near the US 23 and US 119 intersection at Buckley's Creek. The northbound side of the intersection had to be shut down as a result of the crash. One man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another person has received unknown injuries. The name of the deceased man has not been released pending notification of ...

ALKOL, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed in a house fire in Lincoln County. State Police say the fire occurred in the Alkol area of Lincoln County Monday. WVSP is investigating the fire. Little information is available regarding the deadly blaze at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...