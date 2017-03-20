Students set to compete in archery tournament in Charleston

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Deputies: No Body Found in Kanawha County UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

Fire Crews Battle Fire in Eastern Kanawha County Fire Crews Battle Fire in Eastern Kanawha County MGN Online KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a structure fire in eastern Kanawha County. The fire came in around 10:40 p.m. on Arizona Lane off of Cabin Creek Road in the Eskdale area. Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported in the blaze, but the fire has spread dangerously close to another home. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Popular St. Albans, WV festival moving to Nitro hours before the start of the event Popular St. Albans, WV festival moving to Nitro hours before the start of the event Mere hours before the start of Riverfest in St. Albans, WV leaders of the festival say they are moving the event to another city. "It surprises me a great deal! I thought it was a big economic boost for St.Albans," said Robert Daily. News that Riverfest is moving stunned many people. "I really think that is a terrible decision to make," said Mindy Gibson. Riverfest organizers listed three main reasons for the move including safety, park...

Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Ohio Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Ohio CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator. According to the Sheriff's Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road. According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification. The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for h...

Puppy saved from hot car, owner 'didn't want to waste gas' Puppy saved from hot car, owner 'didn't want to waste gas' TEXAS (KRON) — A puppy is recovering in an animal shelter after she was rescued from a hot car in a Walmart parking lot in Texas on Saturday. Her owner, 20-year-old Chandler Bullen, left her in the car with all the windows up on a 100-degree day while he went shopping. Bystanders saw the 8-month-old puppy locked in the car and called police to the scene. There was a crack left in the sunroof just large enough for officers to break in with a crowbar. When they got to the litt...