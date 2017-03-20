Dairy Queen kicks off spring with free ice cream cones

More News More>>

St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute recognized with Gold Plus Award for heart failure care WWW.STMARYSDOC.COM HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute has received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation's secondary prevention guidelines for patients with heart failure. According to a release, this marks the third year in a row that St. Mary's has been recognized with a quali...

Puppy saved from hot car, owner 'didn't want to waste gas' TEXAS (KRON) — A puppy is recovering in an animal shelter after she was rescued from a hot car in a Walmart parking lot in Texas on Saturday. Her owner, 20-year-old Chandler Bullen, left her in the car with all the windows up on a 100-degree day while he went shopping. Bystanders saw the 8-month-old puppy locked in the car and called police to the scene. There was a crack left in the sunroof just large enough for officers to break in with a crowbar. When they got to the litt...

Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Cindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon. Tropical Storm Warnings have already been issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana. The center of the storm is battling against a good amount of upper level wind shear, but has become better organized over the last 24 hours. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for the eastern Texas and Louisiana Gulf coasts. Regardless of further development or strengthening, the primary threat ...