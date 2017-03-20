Kanawha County Sheriff's Office Plans DUI Checkpoint in Institut - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office Plans DUI Checkpoint in Institute

Posted: Updated:

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is planning on conducting a high visibility sobriety checkpoint near Institute, West Virginia this week.

The checkpoint is being conducted with the Governor's Highway Safety Program on Wednesday, March 22 from 7:00 PM until midnight on WV Route 25 near Institute.

According to a release, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says the Office, "has a “Zero” tolerance when it comes to impaired driving in Kanawha County and randomly conducts checkpoints and targeted patrols throughout the year to target impaired drivers on the roads of Kanawha County."

    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...
    A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.

    ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.

    A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.

    UPDATE: Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office say that no body has been found in the Pinch area. Deputies say that the remains are those of an animal corpse.

