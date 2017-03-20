Sodium Hydroxide Spill at Blue Creek Caused by Bullet Holes

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. March 20th, 2017

According to a press release, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) initial investigation determined the leak was caused by two small caliber bullet holes in the tank. The exact time of the incident is under investigation but is believed to have occurred sometime since the evening of Thursday, March 16.

There has been no fish kill observed, and the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health has said there is believed to be no impact on drinking water after a leaking water treatment tank was reported this morning in eastern Kanawha County.



The tank, located in Belcher Hollow near Sanderson, was holding a solution containing 20 percent sodium hydroxide. The tank was set up to treat acid mine drainage in the area. The sodium hydroxide normally entered treatment ponds at a controlled rate, but because of the vandalism, the sodium hydroxide entered the treatment ponds uncontrolled causing excessive pH.



The storage tank was registered to ERP Environmental Fund, Inc. WVDEP Division of Mining and Reclamation (DMR) inspectors found that the tank is currently registered to an ERP subsidiary. The WVDEP will issue two notices of violation: one for inadequate secondary containment and one for exceeding effluent limits for pH. Initial in stream testing indicated pH remained in compliance.



The nearest public water intake is more than 30 miles downstream, on the Elk River in Charleston. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Kanawha County Emergency Services, and West Virginia American Water were all made aware of the situation.

ORIGINAL:

Kanawha County EMS has confirmed that about 1,000 gallons of sodium hydroxide, a corrosive substance, has been spilled in the Blue Creek area.

Dispatchers say that the spill was contained and nothing leaked into the stream.

The incident was reported at roughly 12:03 p.m.

The WV Department of Environmental Protection is on their way to investigate.