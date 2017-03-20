Alan Jackson is Coming to Charleston Civic Center in September

Alan Jackson's 2017 Honky Tonk Highway Tour is making a stop at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, WV on Friday, September 22. Lee Ann Womack will be the special guest.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 AM at Tickets and information are available at Ticketmaster.com and AlanJackson.com. Tickets and information are also available at the Charleston Civic Center ticket office and by phone at 800-745-3000.

Jackson recently released the album, Angels and Alcohol, and is the subject of a new box set, Genuine: The Alan Jackson Story.

Jackson is from rural Newnan, GA, has sold nearly 60-million albums worldwide, ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time in all genres, and was recently listed as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time by Billboard.

Lee Ann Womack has sung for presidents, the Concert for the Nobel Prize and Maya Angelou’s Celebration of Joy Rising. A Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year, Womack also won the prestigious Album of the Year for There’s More Where That Came From, plus a pair of Singles of the Year.