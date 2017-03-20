Shoplifting Suspect Arrested After Huntington Hit and Run

HUNTINGTON, WV - A St. Albans man is now facing charges of malicious assault after he struck a women with a vehicle who was attempting to stop him from shoplifting.

According to the criminal complaint, Scott Dingess, 47, of St. Albans, attempted to steal a pair of boots from the Gabriel Brother's store located near Rt. 60 in Huntington on March 11th, 2017.

Employees struggled with Dingess as he tried to leave the store.

A woman who witnessed the confrontation between Dingess and employees, allegedly stood behind Dingess's moving vehicle.

At this point, Dingess told the woman to move or he would "run her over," according to the complaint.

Dingess then began moving the car closer to the woman while in reverse.

She was able to move out of the way, but was struck in the knee by the vehicle's bumper.

Dingess then fled without attempting to help the woman.

The woman received minor injuries as a result.

Dingess was arrested and taken to South Central Regional Jail, where he is being held on $50,000.