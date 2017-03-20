Police find remains of Palmetto woman killed by daughter’s boyfr - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police find remains of Palmetto woman killed by daughter’s boyfriend

Posted: Updated:

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Palmetto believe they have found the remains of a woman who was killed by her daughter’s boyfriend.

Tricia Freeman was reported missing last week. On Sunday, police said 26-year-old Roy Nichols Jr. admitted to killing her during a struggle at Freeman’s home.

Nichols is the boyfriend of Freeman’s daughter, 21-year-old Kayla Colyer. Both were taken into custody early Saturday morning in West Virginia.

During an interview with investigators, Nichols said Colyer was not there when he murdered Freeman, but said both of them put Freeman in her car and dumped her body in another part of Florida.

On Monday, police said they found human remains in Levy County, and they believe the remains are Freeman.

After dumping Freeman’s body, police say Nichols and Colyer drove her car to Kentucky and abandoned it.

A store clerk eventually recognized Colyer and Nichols in West Virginia, and called police.

Nichols will face a murder charge. Colyer will be charged with accessory after the fact.

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • WV State Police Find Missing Clay County Girl

    WV State Police Find Missing Clay County Girl

    Monday, June 19 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-06-19 14:07:49 GMT

    The West Virginia State Police say that she has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.

    The West Virginia State Police say that she has been located, and they thank the public for their assistance.

  • Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

    Fishermen find body of 16-year-old girl missing since April

    Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

    Police say two fishermen have found the body of a 16-year-old Kentucky girl who was reported missing in April.

  • Morgantown Police Search for Missing Juvenile

    Morgantown Police Search for Missing Juvenile

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:54:26 GMT
    The Morgantown Police Department has received a report of a missing juvenile.  Abigail Arthur, 14, allegedly ran away from home on May 21, according to a press release. Arthur is said to have recent a history of similar behavior, according to officers.  According to the press release, Arthur is a white female and is approximately 5 foot 2 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. Arthur was last seen with black hair with bright red highlights, but she may have colored her hair a...
    The Morgantown Police Department has received a report of a missing juvenile.  Abigail Arthur, 14, allegedly ran away from home on May 21, according to a press release. Arthur is said to have recent a history of similar behavior, according to officers.  According to the press release, Arthur is a white female and is approximately 5 foot 2 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. Arthur was last seen with black hair with bright red highlights, but she may have colored her hair a...
    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Putnam County Man Receives 10 Year Sentence for Child Pornography Crime

    Putnam County Man Receives 10 Year Sentence for Child Pornography Crime

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-21 18:16:45 GMT
    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...
    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...

  • Physician at VA Medical Center in WV Arrested on Drug Charges

    Physician at VA Medical Center in WV Arrested on Drug Charges

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:51:23 GMT

    A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.

    A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.

  • Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder Following Discovery of Body in Ohio

    Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder Following Discovery of Body in Ohio

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:54:18 GMT
    ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...
    ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.