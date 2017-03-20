SBA sends Nicholas County BOE back to State

CHARLESTON- The School Building Authority is sending the Nicholas County Superintendent and Board of Education back to the State Education Department.

The Nicholas County Board of Education recently voted to consolidate five schools including Richwood High and Middle Schools, Summersville Middle School, Nicholas County High School and Nicholas County Career and Technical School. Nicholas County Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick hopes to used FEMA money, allocated for the three flooded schools, to instead pay for a consolidated campus. The proposed campus would include one comprehensive high school and one middle school.

Before the Nicholas BOE can discuss FEMA money reallocation with the SBA, the West Virginia Board of Education must approve the consolidation. Monday the SBA was scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the Nicholas County consolidation proposal, which can be seen here.

However, once it became clear the Nicholas County Board had not first had it's case heard in front of the West Virginia Board of Education, the SBA voted to table the matter.

Richwood Mayor Henry Baber spoke with media after the meeting. Mayor Baber shared his concern over the Board not following state procedure.

"This board who was in the wrong building on the wrong day, we're going to give them and trust them with $130-million of FEMA money and our future- I don't think so," Baber told 13 News.

The West Virginia Board of Education will now hear the Nicholas County Board's case before voting to approve to deny consolidation plans.

Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick announced at several public consolidation hearings that she plans to sue the WV BOE if they do not vote to approve the plan.