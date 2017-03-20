Athens woman arrested on felony drug trafficking charges

Putnam County Man Receives 10 Year Sentence for Child Pornography Crime Putnam County Man Receives 10 Year Sentence for Child Pornography Crime WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ... WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...

Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder Following Discovery of Body in Ohio ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...

Arrests Made in Huntington Drug Sweep HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police say that arrests have been made in a drug sweep on the west side of Huntington. Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that a drug search warrant was executed in the area of 9th Street West and Monroe Avenue in Huntington. Two felony drug arrests resulted, as well as two misdemeanor warrants, according to the Police Chief. At this time, the names of those arrested were not available. We will provide more information on this story as soon a...

Spencer Woman Sentenced for Defrauding the United Way CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Spencer woman was sentenced today to six months in federal prison for defrauding the United Way. According to a release by US Attorney Carol Casto, Rhonda Kelley Conrad, 49, previously pleaded guilty to credit card fraud. She was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and $10,684.99 in restitution to the United Way of Central West Virginia. Conrad admitted that while she worked for the United Way of Central West Virginia in Charleston, she took a num...