Oh Deer! An unexpected visitor makes its way into Pikeville Walmart

Ebensburg, PA (WTAJ) - Pennsylvania is the nation's leader in Lyme Disease cases and some experts predict the worse year could lie ahead. There is still a lot that is unknown about the disease and there is debate on how to best treat it. The Ebensburg Public Library hosted a very attentive crowd Tuesday evening. They all came to learn more about Lyme Disease and how to guard against it. Amber Altiero is a registered nurse and the leader of the Altoona Area Lyme Support Group. ...

Ebensburg, PA (WTAJ) - Pennsylvania is the nation's leader in Lyme Disease cases and some experts predict the worse year could lie ahead. There is still a lot that is unknown about the disease and there is debate on how to best treat it. The Ebensburg Public Library hosted a very attentive crowd Tuesday evening. They all came to learn more about Lyme Disease and how to guard against it. Amber Altiero is a registered nurse and the leader of the Altoona Area Lyme Support Group. ...

Ebensburg, PA (WTAJ) - Pennsylvania is the nation's leader in Lyme Disease cases and some experts predict the worse year could lie ahead. There is still a lot that is unknown about the disease and there is debate on how to best treat it. The Ebensburg Public Library hosted a very attentive crowd Tuesday evening. They all came to learn more about Lyme Disease and how to guard against it. Amber Altiero is a registered nurse and the leader of the Altoona Area Lyme Support Group. ...

Ebensburg, PA (WTAJ) - Pennsylvania is the nation's leader in Lyme Disease cases and some experts predict the worse year could lie ahead. There is still a lot that is unknown about the disease and there is debate on how to best treat it. The Ebensburg Public Library hosted a very attentive crowd Tuesday evening. They all came to learn more about Lyme Disease and how to guard against it. Amber Altiero is a registered nurse and the leader of the Altoona Area Lyme Support Group. ...

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute has received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation’s secondary prevention guidelines for patients with heart failure. According to a release, this marks the third year in a row that St. Mary’s has been recognized with a quali...

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute has received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation’s secondary prevention guidelines for patients with heart failure. According to a release, this marks the third year in a row that St. Mary’s has been recognized with a quali...

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute has received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation’s secondary prevention guidelines for patients with heart failure. According to a release, this marks the third year in a row that St. Mary’s has been recognized with a quali...

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute has received the Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation’s secondary prevention guidelines for patients with heart failure. According to a release, this marks the third year in a row that St. Mary’s has been recognized with a quali...

TEXAS (KRON) — A puppy is recovering in an animal shelter after she was rescued from a hot car in a Walmart parking lot in Texas on Saturday. Her owner, 20-year-old Chandler Bullen, left her in the car with all the windows up on a 100-degree day while he went shopping. Bystanders saw the 8-month-old puppy locked in the car and called police to the scene. There was a crack left in the sunroof just large enough for officers to break in with a crowbar. When they got to the litt...