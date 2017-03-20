Ironton proposes fire fee increases instead of layoffs

You first heard on 13 news of plans to cut three Ironton firefighters to balance a tight city budget.

The backlash from that proposal prompted city council to raise city fees instead.

13 News is working for you, on why layoffs are out, what you will pay, and is this fee fair to all?

At the City Grill in Ironton's city hall building, most agreed with resident John Hodgson about paying more in fire fees instead of laying off three on a staff of 17 full time firefighters.

Hodgson told 13 News, "If we don't have our fire department it would change our fire insurance and that would probably cost us more. I'd rather have the guys working."

The proposal has Ironton city residents and businesses paying $2.15 more a month.

The fire fee goes up to $6.90 residences and $14.15 dollars for businesses.

We were told that not increasing the fire fee and laying off 3 firefighters would reduce response squads from 5 to 4.

Firefighters said that would create safety challenges for the public and firefighters.

Fire Captain Joe Stevens told us, "It's just not safe for us or the public. If we have the staffing we have now we have guys who can fill the positions"

Ironton business owner Joe Unger told us he's all for paying for professional fire protection. But Unger said however that the fee tacked on to city utility bills doesn't include everyone protected.

Joe Unger told 13 News, "That's a benefit to all of us and that being said, every resident should have to pay the fee equally, there should be no one exempt."

City Councilman Bob Cleary said yes, everyone who should is not paying the fire fee.

But Cleary also remarked that there's no other way to collect and said, "That's a very little bit to pay for the kind of service we get."

This is the first of three council readings for the fire fee increase.

The next council meeting is this Thursday at 6pm at Ironton city hall.