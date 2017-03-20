Tourism Promotion: How Much Should WV Spend?

It was tourism day at the West Virginia Capitol, a day of promoting all the attractions in the state that can bring in tourists as well as convention business.

"In Charleston, we are a huge economic engine. And we bring people in and we give them a good time, and then hopefully they come back. All the money they spend increases our tax base without raising taxes for our citizens," said Alisa Bailey, Charleston Conventions & Visitors Bureau.

A case in point, Charleston just landed the International Pageants, which will be here in August with a lot of families:

"So we're looking at a very large number as far as stimulating the economy. I believe the number was about $1.7 million this morning. And we hope this becomes the home of International Pageants," said Amanda Moreno, Miss International 2016.

But the state is debating how much to spend promoting it's tourism industry. Governor Justice wants to add another 5 million dollars to the existing budget, but key lawmakers worry the state can't afford that right now.

"The things that we are doing to change tourism, and it will change it for the best. But we've got to start speaking with a big voice. And that big voice being for all of us," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

"The governor is looking; asking for an additional $5 million dollars, in spending related to tourism, so again that is money that we just don't have," said State Sen. Ryan Ferns, (R) Majority Leader.

The current promotion budget stands at about 6 million dollars.

"The spending for tourism marketing is a moving target right now. We'll have a better idea of how much money will be in the budget as we get closer to the end of the legislative session in just over two weeks," said Mark Curtis, 13 Chief Political Reporter.