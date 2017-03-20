Local Bomb Squad Brings Joy to Visually-Impaired Kids

A local bomb squad is working to bring joy to kids who are visually-impaired.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office's Bomb Squad used their skills with electronics to create beeping eggs. School officials say for many kids in our area, this will be a first.

"Just the excitement being able to do something that they normally cannot do. When you think back to when you were a young kid just like the joy of looking for those eggs and the excitement it brings.", said Chasity Gillespie of the Jackson County Board of Education.

This first Easter egg hunt with the beeping eggs is set for April 5th at 10 a.m. at Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley.