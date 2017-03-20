Homer Hickam Visits with Local Students

Author and former NASA Engineer Homer Hickam traveled around West Virginia Monday to inspire students in his home state.

Included in his travels Monday was a trip to Horace Mann Middle School, where he spoke with a group of kids. His goal in talking with students is pushing them to live up to their dreams.

"I'm happy to come back and kind of represent a successful West Virginia that they might want to emulate, and think about maybe doing greater things", Hickam said.

The West Virginia native traveled to several other schools throughout the day across the state.