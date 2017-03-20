Woman Arrested for Picking Up Prescriptions for Deceased Individ - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman Arrested for Picking Up Prescriptions for Deceased Individual

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

HUNTINGTON, W.Va - A woman is in jail after Huntington Police say she picked up a deceased individual's prescription medications five times since her death.

According to a criminal complaint, the deceased individual passed away on January 31st, 2017. 

Since then, the woman arrested, twenty-three year-old Angelique Hicks, of Huntington, picked up prescriptions for the deceased individual on February 11th, February 19th, February 27th, March 12th, and March 17th.

Hicks picked up a prescription for Tramadol at a CVS Pharmacy in Huntington. 

Hicks is dealing with five felony charges and is being held at Western Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Putnam County Man Receives 10 Year Sentence for Child Pornography Crime

    Putnam County Man Receives 10 Year Sentence for Child Pornography Crime

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-06-21 18:16:45 GMT
    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...
    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A Putnam County man was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime. According to a release from US Attorney Carol Casto, Scott Allen Forloine II, 36, of Scott Depot, previously pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. After Forloine is released from prison, he will be on federal supervised release for 25 years and will also be required to register as a sex offender. Forloine admitted that in April 2015, he ...

  • Physician at VA Medical Center in WV Arrested on Drug Charges

    Physician at VA Medical Center in WV Arrested on Drug Charges

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:51:23 GMT

    A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.

    A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.

  • Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder Following Discovery of Body in Ohio

    Man Arrested for Aggravated Murder Following Discovery of Body in Ohio

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-06-20 21:54:18 GMT
    ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...
    ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A man has been arrested on several charges, including aggravated murder following the death of a 71-year-old woman. According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff's Office, William Blair, 54, of Athens, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking drugs, burglary, and aggravated murder. The Sheriff's Office says that on last Friday, 71-year-old Mary Robinson, of Chauncey, OH, was found deceased at a residence on Mill Street in ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pit bull mauls 2 kids strapped in car seats inside minivan

    Pit bull mauls 2 kids strapped in car seats inside minivan

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:00:24 GMT

    A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.

    A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.

  • UPDATE: Father Shoots Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend in Elkview Shooting

    UPDATE: Father Shoots Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend in Elkview Shooting

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-06-22 03:17:22 GMT

    BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Deputies Seek Help Finding Man Who Held Woman Captive for a Week

    Deputies Seek Help Finding Man Who Held Woman Captive for a Week

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-06-22 02:07:46 GMT
    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Boone County Deputies are seeking the public's help in finding a man in connection to a domestic incident and possible kidnapping charges. According to deputies, a domestic situation occurred on Old County Road in the Bloomingrose area of Boone County, where the victim had been held against her will for around one week.  She was physically assaulted and held at gunpoint at different times throughout the week.  She was able to get away t...
    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Boone County Deputies are seeking the public's help in finding a man in connection to a domestic incident and possible kidnapping charges. According to deputies, a domestic situation occurred on Old County Road in the Bloomingrose area of Boone County, where the victim had been held against her will for around one week.  She was physically assaulted and held at gunpoint at different times throughout the week.  She was able to get away t...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.