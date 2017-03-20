Over 250 Volunteer Hours Spent to Create New Homework Room for Students

A new addition for students to better focus on their work was opened in the area Monday.

The 'Homework Room" officially opened at the 2nd Avenue Community Center Monday.

The new area will help create a separate environment for thirty-five students to work on homework in a quiet space.

Before the opening of the new facility, students completed homework, played, and ate dinner all in one room of the Community Center.

"This one's better because it's more artistic and the other one was just some brick walls and the floor.", said 4th grader Alexa Pardue.

"I just want to thank River Ridge from the bottom of my heart, Pastor Matt, and everybody that's given all their time to come here to make this happen for the kids - they deserve it, we deserve it, it's been a long time coming, so I'm just very appreciative and I thank everybody", commented the Director of the 2nd Avenue Community Center, Teresa Brown-Johnson.

The Homework Room was made possible by the help of volunteers via the River Ridge Church in Charleston.

In addition, four to five volunteers will be onsite from the church during the week to help students with homework.