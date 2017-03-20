Youth Mentor Obi Henderson, 31, Dies After Crash on Corridor G - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Youth Mentor Obi Henderson, 31, Dies After Crash on Corridor G

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 11:00 AM March 21, 2017

South Charleston Police have confirmed that Obi Henderson, a mentor for the youth of Charleston, WV, was the man who died in the fiery accident off of Corridor G last night.

Henderson was a part of the Dream Chasers Mentoring Program in Charleston. The program's mission is to "work with at-risk youth to increase leadership skills, public speaking, and entrepreneurship development."

UPDATE: 8:00 a.m. March 21, 2017

South Charleston Police officers say the person who died in the crash is a 31-year-old man. Right now, his name is not being released.

Officers also say they believe the driver was traveling more than 80 m.p.h. when the crash occurred.

According to officers, the car traveled down Parkway Road before crossing both the NB and SB lanes of U.S. 119 and crashing through the guardrail.

Officers say rain did not play a factor in the crash.

At this time, the South Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

UPDATE: 11:45 p.m. March 20th, 2017

One person has died in a crash just off of US-119 in Kanawha County.

The wreck occurred near the intersection of Parkway Road and US-119 southbound just past the Dudley Farms Plaza.

According to dispatchers, a car veered off of the roadway at that location and went over a hill before bursting into flames.

One person has been killed as a result of that crash. Dispatchers believe there was only one occupant in that vehicle.

Kanawha County EMS, Charleston EMS, Charleston Fire, South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Police, and Charleston Police are responding to the scene at this time.

Two southbound lanes of US-119 near Parkway Road, and Ruthdale Road are closed as a result of this crash, and will be closed for an extended period of time.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

