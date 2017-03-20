End in Sight for Prenter Water Woes

Clean water may finally be in sight for the town of Prenter. The Boone County community has been under a boil water advisory for 10 years and frequently loses water all together.

The people of Prenter are as they say- between a rock and a hard place. About 60 families are renting land from Honey Island Coal, the same company providing water from this storage tank. Residents say while the coal company owns the land and tank, it has stopped paying the electric bill. So residents collect five dollars every month from each house to pay for it. While the water hasn't been safe for years, tenants worry they will be kicked out if they ask too many questions.

Power to the water tank got knocked out in an early March thunderstorm. The coal company refused to get power restored or buy a generator, so the Boone County Commission donated one. When that generator failed, a local engineer was able to secure a larger model. Now it is operated by locals and run on mostly donated fuel.

"We know there's nobody here.. The mines have moved out, there's nobody here to take care of the water or anything like that. I mean and Harrison spent money out of our own pockets," Prenter resident Harold Coleman told 13 News.

Now West Virginia University engineering students and other West Virginia volunteers are trying to help Prenter come up with a long term solution.

"With professors that have expertise in this at our university, [we're] trying to find a way to make it sustain itself so that in a year, two, three, ten, twenty years it's still operating," Junior WVU student Morgan King said.

The community, with student and volunteer help, hopes to start a co-op or non-profit organization. If so, residents tell 13 News the coal company has agreed to provide a right-of-way and allow the community to operate the water tank.

"So that they themselves can manage the system, it's not that they don't want to, it's just that they do not own it at this point," King explained of the water situation.

The Prenter co-op would hope to use grant money to buy a new pump and water treatment system. The co-op would then charge a monthly fee of somewhere between 5 and 25 dollars to run the electricity and pay for chemicals to treat the water.

Coleman says just last week his 75-year-old wife and 91-year-old neighbor were hauling buckets of water from the creek outside, because the water was out. So while the water problems have been going on for years, there is some sense of urgency for this elderly community.

King says they hope to get the project moving in the next few months.