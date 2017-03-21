Child porn suspect dies in cell shortly after arrest in Ohio

Coal company Murray Energy is suing HBO and its Sunday-night host, John Oliver, for what it says was a "false and malicious broadcast" last Sunday evening.
Coal company Murray Energy is suing HBO and its Sunday-night host, John Oliver, for what it says was a "false and malicious broadcast" last Sunday evening.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County man plead guilty today to a federal sex crime involving a minor.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking for information about four for people in connection with the killing of eight people in Pike County.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking for information about four for people in connection with the killing of eight people in Pike County.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the fourth shooting call over a 48-hour period Sunday night.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the fourth shooting call over a 48-hour period Sunday night.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.
BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
An amber alert is over after Virginia State Police say they have found Kimberly Jane Long. VSP says Long was found safe Rockingham County, Virginia.
An amber alert is over after Virginia State Police say they have found Kimberly Jane Long. VSP says Long was found safe Rockingham County, Virginia.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
A physician at Veteran's Administration Medical Center in West Virginia was arrested after being indicted on drug charges.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
The combination of systems could produce flooding during the day and night on Friday.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
A rally is being planned for this weekend in Charleston to "take a stand, and normalize breasts" in West Virginia.
A felony conviction prohibits legally owning a gun.
A felony conviction prohibits legally owning a gun.