Upholding Marijuana Laws Despite Debate - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Upholding Marijuana Laws Despite Debate

Posted: Updated:
BROOKE COUNTY, WV -

Legalizing medical marijuana is being debated right now in the West Virginia Legislature. 

It's a topic on many people's minds as several states are starting to legalize the use of this drug for healthcare. Medical Marijuana is now legal in the state of Ohio and lawmakers will decide if that's the case in the Mountain State.

Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer said he can see how medical marijuana has some positive benefits, but until it's legal, officials will have to uphold West Virginia's state laws.

"It would depend with the marijuana. It would depend with how much they had. Our officers do a great job with using discretion. But if they had a sizable amount, then we would uphold the law that we take the oath, the sworn oath to do, which is enforce the laws of West Virginia. And we would enforce those laws," said Sheriff Palmer.

Earlier this month, state officials tried to pass an amendment legalizing medical marijuana in West Virginia, but did not succeed. 

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

    Senate GOP unveils 'Obamacare' overhaul, but not all aboard

    Thursday, June 22 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-06-22 20:42:13 GMT
    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.
    Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.

  • Trump Says He Didn't Tape Conversations With Comey

    Trump Says He Didn't Tape Conversations With Comey

    Thursday, June 22 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-22 17:17:29 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI director. Trump also tweets that he has "no idea" whether other "tapes" or recordings exist. Trump has disputed Comey's assertion that Trump asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty during a dinner meeting they had. When news of Comey's account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that th...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey - his fired FBI director. Trump also tweets that he has "no idea" whether other "tapes" or recordings exist. Trump has disputed Comey's assertion that Trump asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty during a dinner meeting they had. When news of Comey's account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that th...

  • WV Governor Justice Will Let Budget Become Law Without Signing It

    WV Governor Justice Will Let Budget Become Law Without Signing It

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:43:25 GMT

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will let the budget become law without signing it at the State Capitol this morning.

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he will let the budget become law without signing it at the State Capitol this morning.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pit bull mauls 2 kids strapped in car seats inside minivan

    Pit bull mauls 2 kids strapped in car seats inside minivan

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:00:24 GMT

    A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.

    A pit bull burst through a backyard fence, made its way into a nearby minivan and mauled two young children as they sat helplessly strapped into their car seats, police said.

  • UPDATE: Father Shoots Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend in Elkview Shooting

    UPDATE: Father Shoots Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend in Elkview Shooting

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-06-22 15:36:56 GMT

    BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    BLUE CREEK, WV (WOWK) - One person has been shot in Kanawha County Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on the 100 block of Blue Creek Road just south of Elk Estates near Blue Haven Drive just after 9 p.m. Dispatchers say that a man was shot in both the back and the arm. Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and Kanawha EMS are responding to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Man arrested after fighting with 5-year-old at daycare

    Man arrested after fighting with 5-year-old at daycare

    Thursday, June 22 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-06-22 14:07:14 GMT

    A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday. 

    A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.