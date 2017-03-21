Upholding Marijuana Laws Despite Debate

Legalizing medical marijuana is being debated right now in the West Virginia Legislature.

It's a topic on many people's minds as several states are starting to legalize the use of this drug for healthcare. Medical Marijuana is now legal in the state of Ohio and lawmakers will decide if that's the case in the Mountain State.

Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer said he can see how medical marijuana has some positive benefits, but until it's legal, officials will have to uphold West Virginia's state laws.

"It would depend with the marijuana. It would depend with how much they had. Our officers do a great job with using discretion. But if they had a sizable amount, then we would uphold the law that we take the oath, the sworn oath to do, which is enforce the laws of West Virginia. And we would enforce those laws," said Sheriff Palmer.

Earlier this month, state officials tried to pass an amendment legalizing medical marijuana in West Virginia, but did not succeed.